

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $523 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $625 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $3.85 billion from $3.97 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $625 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.



