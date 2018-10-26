

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $101.97 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $613.96 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $354.83 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $936.54 million from $899.93 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $354.83 Mln. vs. $372.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $936.54 Mln vs. $899.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.03 - $4.07



