

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $13.29 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $8.05 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $208.85 million from $203.58 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



