

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) said that it will acquire Penn Virginia Corp. (PVAC) in a transaction valued at about $1.7 billion, including the assumption of debt.



The consideration to be paid to Penn Virginia shareholders will consist of 12.4 shares of Denbury common stock and $25.86 of cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock.



Penn Virginia shareholders will be permitted to elect all cash, all stock or a mix of stock and cash, subject to proration, which will result in the aggregate issuance of approximately 191.6 million Denbury shares and payment of $400 million in cash.



The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, and Penn Virginia shareholders holding 15% of the outstanding shares signed a voting agreement to vote 'for' the transaction.



Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, shareholders of Penn Virginia will receive, subject to proration, a combination of 12.4 shares of Denbury common stock and $25.86 of cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock, representing consideration to each Penn Virginia shareholder of $79.80 per share based on the closing price of Denbury common stock on October 26, 2018.



Penn Virginia shareholders will have the option to receive all stock or all cash, subject to proration such that the overall mix of consideration does not result in more or less than $400 million in cash being paid. The overall mix of consideration will be 68% Denbury common stock and 32% cash.



Upon closing of the transaction, Denbury stockholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company, and Penn Virginia shareholders will own approximately 29%.



Denbury said it intends to finance the transaction with a combination of equity , debt and cash on hand. Denbury has received a financing commitment letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for a new $1.2 billion senior secured bank credit facility, replacing its current facility under which no amounts are currently outstanding, and a $400 million senior secured second lien bridge financing.



The two new debt financings will be used to fully or partially fund the $400 million cash portion of the consideration, potentially retire and replace Penn Virginia's $200 million second lien term loan, replace Penn Virginia's existing bank credit facility, which had $283 million drawn and outstanding as of September 30, 2018, and pay fees and expenses.



The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, is subject to the approval of Penn Virginia shareholders and is subject to approval by Denbury's stockholders of the issuance of common stock and an amendment to Denbury's charter to increase its authorized shares. The transaction is also conditioned on clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act and other customary closing conditions.



The merger agreement contains a covenant that upon its closing, Denbury's board of directors will be expanded from eight directors to ten directors, to include two independent members of Penn Virginia's board of directors who are mutually agreed upon by Denbury and Penn Virginia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX