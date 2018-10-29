

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) Sam's Club division said Monday it will open a new store in Dallas that will be 'a technology lab that doubles as a live, retail club.'



Sam's Club said that the new Dallas location, called 'Sam's Club Now,' will be the epicenter of innovation for Sam's Club.



Customers at the new store will be able to scan and pay for their groceries using the Sam's Club Now app, thus eliminating the need for registers, cashiers and checkout lines.



The app leverages Sam's Club existing 'Scan & Go' technology that is used today across its retail locations to ensure faster checkout.



'Using all available technologies - including computer vision, AR, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, just to name a few - we will redefine the retail experience today and into the future!,' Jamie Iannone, chief executive officer of SamClub.com said.



At just 32,000 square feet, the new store will be just a quarter the size of a traditional store, thus making it ideal to test new technologies.



Instead of cashiers, the store will have Member hosts, who will act more like concierges of the club.



The Sam's Club Now app will also be infused with new features, including artificial intelligence or A.I.-powered smart shopping list, and an integrated wayfinding and navigation system.



Sam's Club said it has developed intuitive technology that combines machine learning and purchase data to auto-fill a member's shopping list, thus enabling them to easily add or remove things. As items are scanned, the list will automatically update and move the item to their mobile basket.



Sam's Club will use beacon technology and a customer's smart shopping list to map the best route through the club. Using the app, members can place and pickup an order within the hour.



The company will also test electronic shelf labels that will instantly update prices, thus removing the need to print and replace new item price signs.



It plans to use the more than 700 cameras in the club to help manage inventory and optimize the layout to make shopping effortless.



