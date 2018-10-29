

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open significantly higher, shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Monday. Ford is currently up by 4.3 percent, climbing further off the nine-year closing low set last Wednesday.



The initial jump by Ford came after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the auto giant's stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $12 per share from $9 per share.



Ford has also benefited from a report from Bloomberg indicating China is considering cutting a tax on car purchases in half.



