

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $396 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $384 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $0.97 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $384 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.46 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q1): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



