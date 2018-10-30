

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday with messages that sowed confusion about his official role at Tesla, a month after a settlement with the U.S. regulators intended in part to better govern his public statements.



'Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I'm now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far,' Musk said on Twitter Monday afternoon.



Less than 90 minutes later, he suggested in another tweet that 'Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities'.



The company hasn't disclosed any change in Musk's status as chief executive and chairman, although he is supposed to relinquish the chairmanship by mid-November as part of an agreement reached on September 29 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



That agreement was to settle SEC accusations that Musk misled investors with tweets on August 7 that said he had secured funding to take Tesla private.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX