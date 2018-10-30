

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $154 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.08 billion from $2.10 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $438 Mln. vs. $393 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $2.08 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.24



