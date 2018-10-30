

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $179.15 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $108.58 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.24 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $3.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX