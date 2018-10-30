

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $513 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $4.27 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $513 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $4.27 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



