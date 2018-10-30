

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $197.42 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $154.53 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.54 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $638.50 million from $575.68 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $210.54 Mln. vs. $170.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $638.50 Mln vs. $575.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 to $610 million



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX