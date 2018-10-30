

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $29.18 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $17.59 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.50 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $138.56 million from $127.22 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $34.50 Mln. vs. $20.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $138.56 Mln vs. $127.22 Mln last year.



