

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $119.12 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $117.34 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253.79 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $654.85 million from $633.84 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $253.79 Mln. vs. $243.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $654.85 Mln vs. $633.84 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.70 Full year EPS guidance: $6.39 - $6.41



