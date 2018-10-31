

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $210 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.56 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $210 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX