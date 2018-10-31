

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $500 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $427 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.52 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $527 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.50 Full year EPS guidance: $4.73 - $4.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX