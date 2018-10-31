

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.4 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $200.9 million from $184.4 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.4 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $200.9 Mln vs. $184.4 Mln last year.



