

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $76.54 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $91.08 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $674.31 million from $554.28 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $674.31 Mln vs. $554.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60



