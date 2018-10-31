

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced the company now forecasts fiscal 2018 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $3.60. The company previously forecasted adjusted earnings per share of $3.65.



For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.90, as compared to $0.73 in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted revenue was $674.5 million, as compared to $554.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.



'We were pleased with the high-single digit organic revenue growth and greater than 20% adjusted EPS growth in the third quarter. This performance reinforces our belief that we have both the organization and the businesses to continue to increase our top-line growth rate and profitability,' said Robert Friel, CEO.



