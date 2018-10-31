

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $129 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $243 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21



