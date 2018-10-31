

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) narrowed its GAAP earnings guidance range to $3.19 to $3.24 per share, which is an adjusted earnings guidance range of $3.27 to $3.32 per share.



Third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.20, an increase of 11.1 percent from prior year.



Susan Story, CEO of American Water, said: 'We saw strong growth in our Regulated Businesses. This year, we have invested a total of $1.5 billion, with $1.1 billion invested in our Regulated Businesses to ensure safe, reliable and affordable service. We welcomed 16,500 new customers through closed acquisitions and organic growth and we also look forward to welcoming an additional 56,000 customers through pending acquisitions.'



