

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to release a raft of data on Thursday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September trade figures, October manufacturing PMI results and commodity price data, plus Q3 import and export price data.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$1.70 billion, up from A$1.604 billion in August. The manufacturing PMI had a score of 59.0 in September.



The RBA's commodity price index fell 3.1 percent in September to a score of 115.7. Import prices are expected to add 1.0 percent on quarter, slowing from 3.2 percent in Q2, while export prices are tipped to rise 2.2 percent - accelerating from 1.9 percent in the three months prior.



Hong Kong will see retail sales data for September; in August, sales jumped 8.1 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide October data for consumer prices; in September, inflation was down 0.18 percent on month and up 2.9 percent on year - while core CPI was up 2.8 percent on year.



China will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin; forecasts predict that the index will hold steady right ta the unchanged mark of 50.0.



Finally, a number of the regional countries will see October manufacturing PMI results from Nikkei, including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX