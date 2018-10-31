

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $9.21 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $9.37 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $114.95 million from $104.82 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.21 Mln. vs. $9.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $114.95 Mln vs. $104.82 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX