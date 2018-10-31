

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apache Corp. (APA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $81 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $63 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $244 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Apache Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $244 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48



