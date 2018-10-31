

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $29.31 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $232.68 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.70 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



