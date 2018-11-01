

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) announced the appointment of William 'Bill' Floydd as its Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Bill was CFO at Experian plc's UK and Ireland region, a position he held from 2013 until April 2018. James Pizey, Interim CFO post Clive Jennings' departure, will move to the role of Group Financial Controller.



Prior to Experian plc, Bill spent 12 years in a variety of leadership positions at Logica plc, prior to its acquisition by CGI Group Inc, including North American CFO, Group Financial Controller, UK CFO and finally Deputy Group CFO.



