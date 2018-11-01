

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) said that it refined 2018 revenue outlook to $2.205 billion - $2.215 billion, narrowing the previous guidance range for organic revenue growth by decreasing the higher end of the range by 50 basis points to 11.5% - 12%.



The company expects full-year CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth to be consistent with year-to-date trends, including approximately 1% of growth rate attributable to New Revenue Standard accounting changes. The Company now expects that the additional growth acceleration targeted for the second half of 2018 will be constrained by lower LPD revenues, reflecting end-market factors, and relatively moderated growth in our international laboratory business.



The company updated 2018 earnings per share outlook to $4.16 - $4.21 per share, reflecting an increase of $0.04 per share at the midpoint of the earlier guidance range, including about $0.03 in higher expected share-based compensation tax benefits, and approximately $0.01 per share in operational benefit supported by expectations for constant currency operating margin expansion of 110 - 130 basis points, at the high end of earlier projections.



For the full year, the company expects foreign exchange benefit of $0.01 per share, in line with previous estimates. The updated outlook represents earnings per share growth of 41% - 43% on a reported basis, and 33% - 35% on a comparable constant currency growth basis.



The company now project $0.23 per share of earnings per share impact in 2018 from share-based compensation tax benefits, which reflects an estimated $21 million reduction in tax provision. These impacts may vary significantly annually based on the timing of stock compensation settlement activity and changes in IDEXX's stock price. It estimates that $0.10 - $0.13 of the projected full-year 2018 benefit of $0.23 per share reflects higher actual and projected stock option exercises in 2018, compared to preliminary projections for 2019.



For 2019, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $4.61 - $4.75, and revenue of $2.385 billion - $2.425 billion.



