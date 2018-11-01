

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $378 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.30 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $275 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.74 to $1.76



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX