

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $39.00 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $53.52 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.73 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $665.78 million from $624.33 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $64.73 Mln. vs. $52.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $665.78 Mln vs. $624.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 to $0.86



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX