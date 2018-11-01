

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.19 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.10 billion, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 81.1% to $4.78 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $4.78 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX