

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $50.2 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $54.1 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $69.0 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $407.3 million from $428.3 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $69.0 Mln. vs. $66.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q3): $407.3 Mln vs. $428.3 Mln last year.



