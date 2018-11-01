

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $77.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $94.5 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $4.66 billion from $4.94 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $77.3 Mln. vs. $94.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $4.66 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX