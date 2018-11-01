

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $630 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $944 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $6.38 billion from $6.28 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $6.38 Bln vs. $6.28 Bln last year.



