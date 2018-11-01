

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release Q3 figures for retail sales and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter, slowing from 1.2 percent in the previous three months. They're also tipped to add 0.3 percent on month in September, unchanged from the August reading. Producer prices in the second quarter were up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year.



Japan will see October figures for monetary base; in September, the monetary base was up 5.9 percent on year.



Thailand will release October numbers for consumer and producer prices. In September, consumer prices were up 0.29 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year, while producer prices added 0.2 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



South Korea will see October figures for consumer prices. In September, inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.



