

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported that profit attributable to owners of parent for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 increased to 116.50 billion yen or 254.31 yen per share from 93.78 billion yen or 204.70 yen per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the period rose to 1.58 trillion yen from 1.52 trillion yen last year.



For fiscal year 2018, the company still expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be $142.00 billion yen or 309.98 yen per basic share, operating profit of 204 billion yen, and revenues of 2.14 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX