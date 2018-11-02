

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Symantec Corp. (SYMC) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Friday. Symantec is currently up by 5.7 percent.



Symantec gapped open sharply higher after the security software company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results.



After the close of trading on Thursday, Symantec reported fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $1.18 billion.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share on revenues of $1.15 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX