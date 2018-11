OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) repurchased $928 million of its stock in the third quarter.



Berkshire hasn't made a major acquisition since it bought Precision Castparts Corp. for $32 billion in 2016.



Berkshire hasn't repurchased shares since 2012, when it bought back about $1.3 billion in stock, mostly from one longtime shareholder.



