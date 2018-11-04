

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on September 18 and 19, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. At the meeting, the central bank retained the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Australia will see October results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG and the inflation forecast from TD Securities. In September, the service index score was 52.5, while the inflation forecast predicted an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will see October results for the commodity price index from ANZ; in September, the index sank 1.8 percent.



China will see October numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in September, their scores were 53.1 and 52.1, respectively.



Malaysia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth 80.2 billion ringgit and exports were at 81.8 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 1.6 billion ringgit.



Nikkei will release a handful of regional PMIs on Monday, including Japan (services and composite), the Philippines (manufacturing) and Hong Kong and Singapore (private sector).



