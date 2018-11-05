

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 52.4.



That's up from 50.2 in September, and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The October reading also touched a six-month index high.



Individually, there was a stronger upturn in business activity, while new business growth quickened to a five-year high.



Selling charge inflation eased despite a strong rise in costs.



The survey also said its composite index climbed to 52.5 from 50.7 a month earlier.



