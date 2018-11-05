sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,02 Euro		+0,55
+1,64 %
WKN: 855783 ISIN: US4891701009 Ticker-Symbol: KM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,769
34,451
22:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNAMETAL INC34,02+1,64 %