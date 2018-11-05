

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.87 billion, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $0.19 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 98.7% to $6.18 billion from $3.11 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.36 Bln. vs. $0.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.77 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $6.18 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.



