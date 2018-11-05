

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $95.72 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $110.26 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $125.94 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $907.55 million from $872.94 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $125.94 Mln. vs. $116.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $907.55 Mln vs. $872.94 Mln last year.



