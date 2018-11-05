

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 1.50 percent.



Japan will release September figures for household spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on year - slowing from 2.8 percent in August.



South Korea will see September figures for its current account; in August, the account registered a surplus of $8.44 billion.



Indonesia will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 4.21 percent on quarter and 5.27 percent on year.



The Philippines will release October figures for consumer prices; in September, inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Tuesday for Deepavali and will re-open on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX