

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Mosaic Company (MOS) raised its full-year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.80 to $2.00, from $1.45 to $1.80, due to strong underlying business performance and lowered expected full-year effective tax rate. The company now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.90 to $2.00 billion, up from the previously increased $1.80 to $1.95 billion range.



Adjusted EPS during the third quarter of 2018 was $0.75, ahead of last year. Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $606 million, up year-over-year.



