

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $23.37 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $10.50 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Howard Hughes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70.76 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $257.16 million from $258.74 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $70.76 Mln. vs. $55.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $257.16 Mln vs. $258.74 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX