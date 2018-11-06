

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $78.22 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $76.23 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $226.14 million from $215.01 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $78.22 Mln. vs. $76.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $226.14 Mln vs. $215.01 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.42



