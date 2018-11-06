

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 was 1.982 billion yen, up 33.2% from last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the company was 1.723 billion yen, up 22.7% from the prior year.



Operating income was 2.91 billion yen, up 25.8% from the previous year.



Total revenues were 90.96 billion yen, up 9.6% from last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2018, the company still expects operating income to be 7.0 billion yen, representing an increase of 3.5% from fiscal year 2017. Revenues is still expected to be 190.0 billion yen, up 7.9% year-over-year.



