

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $121.48 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $138.03 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.99 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.28 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $157.99 Mln. vs. $138.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $3.28 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 - $4.14



