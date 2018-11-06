

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $45.81 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $34.41 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $116.69 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $278.97 million from $266.67 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116.69 Mln. vs. $95.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $278.97 Mln vs. $266.67 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX