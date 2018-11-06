

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $536 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $523 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $15.80 billion from $14.83 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $523 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $15.80 Bln vs. $14.83 Bln last year.



